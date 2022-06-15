Kum & Go Modernizes Digital Platform

The chain has selected Myplanet to help with touchless fueling, rewards and exclusive offers through the digital platform.

Kum & Go has partnered with composable commerce company Myplanet to help enhance the customer experience through new and modernized digital architecture. The multi-year agreement features Myplanet’s Composable.com Mobile Commerce Accelerator as part of the foundation of Kum & Go’s one-stop shop for touchless fueling, fresh food, rewards and exclusive offers.

“Myplanet’s Composable.com solution set them apart from other technology and commerce firms during selection,” said Ryan Lindsley, vice president of marketing and digital strategy at Kum & Go. “With Composable, we’ll be able to accelerate our speed to market, improve the quality of our customer experience and quickly integrate other best-in-class commerce technologies to bring the store to our customers — all without sacrificing the ability to build something uniquely Kum & Go.”

With Myplanet’s mobile accelerator and modular solutions from Auth0, Contentful, P97 and Paytronix, Kum & Go will remain agile as it scales.

“The Composable architecture will allow us to adapt quickly and deliver innovative customer-centric products more frequently, driving repeat business, improving customer loyalty and identifying key opportunities for growth,” said Matt Anderson, digital product manager at Kum & Go.

New or improved capabilities will include:

Easier-to-use customer experience with a refreshed look and feel

Enhanced loyalty program, with more engaging ways for customers to earn and redeem rewards

More ways to pay, with support for a variety of payment methods and digital wallets

Greater flexibility and control over the mobile experience and digital platform, making it easier to deliver engaging customer experiences

“At Kum & Go, we’re rethinking the whole convenience experience, which includes creating more convenient ways for our customers to connect and engage with the brand,” said Levon Hooks, chief information officer at Kum & Go. “Kum & Go is future-proofing our digital platform through composing best-in-class technologies with the support of Myplanet, a leading digital transformation partner.”

Customers can expect to see this transformation on web and mobile platforms later this year.

Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, Kum & Go is a fourth-generation, family-owned convenience store chain. Kum & Go plans to hire over 5,000 associates across all locations this year, adding 176 food positions as it expands its brand and food program in the Des Moines, Iowa, market.