Spicy Honey Garlic Fried Chicken

Chester’s Chicken has added the Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites to its menu for a limited time this summer. The sandwich and bites feature Chester’s signature specially marinated, double-breaded and fried fresh chicken with Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce, giving the chicken a spicy honey and garlic flavor. Honey Stung Chicken follows the spring rollout of Chester’s new Hot N Spicy Poultry Rub, which, when paired with Chester’s Hot N Spicy Breading, increases heat and flavor on its Bone-In Chicken and Super Tenders. The new flavor will be available at all Chester’s locations after a successful launch at Love’s Travel Stops in 2020.

Chester’s Chicken

www.chesterschicken.com