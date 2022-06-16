Sharp Energy Announces Acquisition of Propane Distribution Business

Sharp Energy announced the recent acquisition of the Siler City, N.C., propane distribution business from the Chatham, Va.-based petroleum distributor and supplier Davenport Energy.

Sharp Energy is one of the largest propane gas companies in the Mid-Atlantic region, supplying over 86,000 residential and commercial propane customers from service centers in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

“This acquisition provided a key puzzle piece in central North Carolina, enabling us to better serve existing customers in and around Siler City,” said Thad Dixon, Sharp Energy director of business development. “We look forward to integrating Davenport’s customers into our system and to a long-term quality business relationship with each and every one of them.”

Davenport Energy has been distributing petroleum products throughout southern, southwest and central Virginia and North Carolina for over 80 years. In addition to delivering propane, fuel oil and other petroleum products to more than 30,000 customers, the company also supplies gasoline and diesel fuel to more than 200 convenience stores throughout the region. It is a licensed distributor for ExxonMobil, Marathon, BP, Citgo and Gulf and offers unbranded gasoline partnerships under the Spirit, Daytona and Pure flags.

“Over the past few years, we have taken a more pragmatic view of our business, including our preferred geographic operational areas,” said Lewis Wall, Davenport Energy CEO. “We found the Sharp Energy team to be extremely professional to deal with and we sincerely believe that our customers will be well served by them into the future.”