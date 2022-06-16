Square One CEO Receives Food Industry Trailblazer Award

Lisa Dell'Alba was given the award by the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association for being a pioneer in food and beverage retail.

Square One Markets President and CEO Lisa Dell’Alba was awarded the 2022 Food Industry Trailblazer Award from the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA) at its annual conference dinner.

The award recognizes a pioneer in food and beverage retail who is willing to take risks and innovate to stay ahead in the industry.

“Lisa, who has now taken the reigns as chair of the PFMA board of directors, shares her creativity and energy with our board through her leadership,” said Alex Baloga, president and CEO of PFMA. “I know her hard work and dedication as chair will continue to inspire the direction of the association and her peers in the industry.”

In presenting the award, Tom Cormier, outgoing chair of the PFMA board of directors and manager of government affairs for Ahold Delhaize USA, acknowledged Dell’Alba’s ability to navigate the challenging environment of food retail.

“Those who can adapt, remain agile and are willing to experiment stay ahead of the issues,” Cormier said. “This is why the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association honors one of these industry trailblazers, Lisa Dell’Alba.”

When receiving the award, Dell’Alba credited the honor to teamwork both at Square One and through the association.

Dell’Alba was born into the world of retail at Square One Markets. When she was young, her father encouraged her to forge her own path before working in the family business. In 2004, she joined Square One Markets and fell in love with the industry.

She worked as management of multi-facilities, category manager and human resource director. At 28 years old, she became the vice president of operations where she developed innovative concepts such as a team-based approach to operations management and redefining customer service excellence. She also implemented the concept of multi-person interviews to strengthen her team’s approach to operations.

In 2009, she became president of Square One Markets, continuing to focus on the core values of her family business.

During the PFMA Annual Conference board of director’s meeting, Dell’Alba was named chair of the board. She previously served as vice chair. She also serves as the vice chair of member services on the NACS board of directors and is a member of the board of directors for the TEAM Pennsylvania Foundation.