7-Eleven Adds Hot Honey to its Boneless Wings Menu

7-Eleven announced the addition of Hot Honey Boneless Wings to its menu, which will be available at participating 7-Eleven and Stripes stores.

Made with all white meat chicken, the wings are covered in a sweet honey chili glaze, roasted garlic and chili pepper. The chain is also offering a limited-time deal — 16 boneless wings, including Hot Honey, for just $5 at 7-Eleven and Stripes stores.

“At 7-Eleven, we always look for ways to delight our customers with fun menu items. As summer heats up, we look forward to providing delicious food options that pair perfectly with the warm weather,” said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh foods. “These Hot Honey Boneless Wings are reminiscent of outdoor grilling in the summer, and the contrast of sweet and spicy is an ongoing food trend that will satisfy any craving.”

Additionally, 7Rewards loyalty customers can purchase eight boneless wings for $2.99 at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations. Wings can also be delivered to customers via the 7Now delivery app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. It is known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp.