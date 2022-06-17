Marathon Receives Award For Marine Environmental Protection

The company was awarded the Rear Admiral William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Marathon Petroleum’s Logistics and Storage (L&S) organization received an award given by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) that is given every other year to a corporation or business that demonstrates excellence in protecting the marine environment.

The Rear Admiral William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence is the premier marine environmental protection award presented by the USCG to members of the marine industry. It also encourages innovations in operations, maintenance, cargo handling, refueling and training and provides a means for award recipients to share their successful methods and techniques with others in the industry.

L&S, which includes the operations of Marine Transportation, Terminals and Marathon Pipe Line (MPL) organizations, was recognized at the gold level. Highlights of the organization’s efforts and successes over the past two years, which were acknowledged in winning the award, include:

S. EPA’s Energy Star Award for innovation that lowered emissions at six additional L&S locations

Hart Energy’s 2021 Energy Top Performers award for lowering emissions by 28% since 2016 at L&S locations

The Chamber of Shipping of America Environmental Achievement award for mariners and shore-side staff for Marine Transportation, having 22 vessels with a combined total of 164 years of environmental excellence

The Devlin award for Marine Transportation for having 11 vessels with a combined 103 years without a loss time injury

The International Liquid Terminals Association Safety Excellence Award for L&S Terminals’ safety achievement in 2020 and 2021

American Petroleum Institute’s Distinguished Pipeline Safety award for MPL’s operating performance

L&S Terminals and MPL adding locations to OSHA’s Voluntary Protection Program with a total of 36 STAR sites across L&S

Partnerships with USCG on multiple area maritime security and safety committees

“Marathon Petroleum’s Logistics and Storage is proud to be recognized by the U.S. Coast Guard for our marine environmental protection activities with the Gold Level Benkert Award,” said Environmental Safety, Security and Product Quality Manager Tim Haley. “This award is a reflection of the relentless pursuit of environmental excellence and the hard work and dedication of our employees and is an affirmation that our commitment to sustainability is making a difference in the communities where we have the privilege to operate.”

This is the 10th time an MPC operating component has been recognized as a Rear Admiral William M. Benkert Marine Environmental Protection Award for Excellence winner.

The award was recently presented during North American Marine Environment Protection Association Safety at Sea and Automated Mutual-assistance Vessel Rescue award seminar in Washington, D.C.