Planters is adding to its line of peanuts with Planters Sweet and Spicy Dry Roasted Peanuts. This is the first innovation from the brand since joining globally branded food company Hormel Foods in 2021. This snack is dry roasted with honey and dried red chili peppers then seasoned with salt for a crunchy and satisfying taste. The new product also taps into a growing sweet and spicy flavor trend. Planters Sweet and Spicy Peanuts are available in 16-ounce bottles at grocery stores and 1.75-ounce sizes can be found in convenience stores across the nation.

Hormel Foods

www.hormelfoods.com