MYLE Vape Named ‘Industry Leader’

Established global vape brand MYLE Vape was given the “Industry Leader” award at the Vapouround Awards in Birmingham, U.K., for showing excellence and ingenuity in the vape industry.

Since it’s inception in 2015, MYLE has worked tirelessly to create a trusted global brand that is constantly innovating, is quick to react to harmful, unsafe counterfeit copycat goods in market, takes underage vaping seriously, invests heavily in research and development to stay on top of new technology and is one of the few vape brands in the U.S. that has PMTA acceptance with two vape pod products: Gold Leaf and Blue Leaf Tobacco.

“MYLE is honored to be considered an industry leader in a business that is highly competitive and prides itself on innovation and change,” said Ariel Gorelik, co-founder and CEO of MYLE. “From day one, my goal in creating MYLE was to create a safe alternative to combustible cigarettes and this award represents everything I have worked for over the past seven years in honor of my mother who passed away from lung cancer.”

MYLE debuted the new exclusive U.K. MICRO Bar at the Vapouround show last week — a tiny, compact sleek device that boasts a micro-small two-milliliter tank that still manages to produce 800 puffs and features a mesh coil that stabilizes the delivery of both taste and flavor while improving the device performance and providing maximum vapor production.

The decades of industry experience the executive team brings to MYLE Vape combined with a world-class manufacturing team and a research and development budget that has consistently grown since MYLE Vape’s inception has allowed for world renowned design and technological innovation. MYLE Vape manufactures disposables, additional pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally outside the U.S.