Stewart’s Shops Helps Promote Local Homelessness Education Initiative

The chain will be distributing coffee sleeves at all Saratoga locations to spread information about the "Give to Make Change" that aims to end homelessness in the area.

Stewart’s Shops is participating in the Shelters of Saratoga “Give to Make Change” campaign by distributing coffee sleeves with information about the initiative at all of its 53 Saratoga County locations in New York. The campaign aims to educate residents and visitors about poverty and homelessness in the area.

The campaign won’t just educate, but it will also provide critical financial support for solution-based services that can help to end the cycle of homelessness. Shelters of Saratoga does not just provide a place to stay, it also assists with food and personal care, laundry, transportation, living skills education and more through its outreach programs.

Stewart’s Shops was inspired to get involved after an anonymous local business made a donation of $15,000. The hope is that by highlighting others’ generosity, more people will step up too.

The donation drop boxes are located throughout the downtown Saratoga area. The drop boxes encourage people to support Shelters of Saratoga services, rather than providing money directly to people on the streets.

In Saratoga County, 33% of households struggle to make ends meet and it has only gotten worse in recent years. Shelters of Saratoga is working hard to end the homelessness issue in its community. Since 2004, it has sheltered over 3,600 people and over 300 people per year.

In 2022, Stewart’s Shops hopes to invest $8 million back into its communities.

