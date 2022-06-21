Virginia Chain Moore’s Country Store Sells Fuel Business

The company announced that it will sell its gas stations to HEAS Energy, which will offer Moore's food products in Express Lane stores.

Nearing its 100-year anniversary, Virginia chain Moore’s Country Store has decided to sell its gas stations and focus on its foodservice business, according to The News & Advance. The chain came to an agreement with The Express Lane Group, Heas Energy.

“We are getting out of the fuel business and going back ‘to our roots’ — the hot dog business,” said David and Jennifer Moore, owners, in a social media post. “Yes, the Moore’s Coleslaw and Moore’s Chili will still be available but at more locations now, very soon.”

Express Lane will be keeping Moore’s hot dogs and most other menu items at all other Moore’s locations.

“They will be adding your favorites from them to the menu as well. They will also be available for caterings,” the Moores said in the post.

Moore’s hot dogs will be available in a number of Express Lanes locations throughout Lynchburg and the surrounding areas over the next several months, starting with the Madison Heights Express lane, which is a highly requested area for the company’s hot dogs.

“So while it is a sale, it is also a partnership,” the Moores said.

David and Jennifer Moore said they still will be working in all of the six stores.

“Our focus will be back at Moore’s Mt. Athos and expanding our brand throughout Virginia,” the post continues. “Thank you, thank you for your business and your trust in us over the years and especially the friendships that have evolved. We are not leaving you, we are just readjusting our sails for a new adventure. We look forward to seeing everyone at ‘ole Moore’s or in and out of Express Lanes.”