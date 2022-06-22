Change-Saving Service

Koin Keepr offers a service that enables retailers to offer their cash-paying customers the option of accumulating the value of their change in a Koin Keepr personal account, which is an account that keeps track of coin flow and stores physical coins as digital in-store credits and can be used for future purchases. This service can benefit retailers during a national coin shortage, and it can also enhance the customer experience if change is in short supply. Customers can add store credit to their personal account simply by scanning a barcode.

Koin Keepr

www.koinkeepr.com