CFS brands has introduced the Carousel Bath Tissue Dispenser R3900, a high-capacity tissue dispenser. The efficient dispenser holds four universal standard bath tissue rolls and is designed to dispense each individual roll before moving on to the next, which minimizes waste. The anti-advancement lever that is located within the dispenser also deters tissue roll advancement prior to roll use. The product reduces maintenance needs and is built to last with resistant plastic.

CFS Brands

www.cfsbrands.com