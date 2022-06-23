Future of Juul Labs Uncertain

After the FDA announced the marketing denial order (MDO) on Juul products, the future for Juul Labs is uncertain. Therefore, as of now the distribution and sale of all Juul products marketed in the U.S. has been halted, and all current Juul products must be removed from the market.

“Predictions of doom and gloom for Juul are understandable, but may be proven to be premature,” said Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, prior to the FDA announcement.

Conley cites two factors:

The high likelihood that an administrative stay will be issued, allowing Juul products to remain on the market while it appeals the FDA’s decision.

The fact that Juul still has applications pending at the FDA for its next-generation device that has Bluetooth features to deter youth usage.

Before the MDOs were issued, Conley stated his prediction that Juul’s current line of products will remain on the market for an undetermined length of time. Meanwhile, the FDA will continue to assess Juul’s applications for updated products not currently available on the U.S. market.

“The FDA could very well come to different conclusions on Juul once they study the features of the new Juul device,” said Conley.

While Juul remaining on the market would be beneficial for adult smokers, ex-smokers and retailers, this decision represents another in a long line of decisions from the FDA to increase nicotine and tobacco regulation.

“With rampant inflation and an economy slipping into a recession, one would think that the Biden Administration would be laser focused on taking steps to improve the lives of Americans. Instead, they are ignoring the science and banning hundreds of thousands of products used by adults to stay off cigarettes,” said Conley. “The Biden Administration believes in harm reduction for fentanyl users, but their message to adult smokers and ex-smokers is to drop dead.”

Juul usage among youth continues to decline. The 2021 Monitoring the Future Survey found that past-30 day use of Juul among 8th, 10th and 12th graders fell from 28.3% in 2019 to 4.8% in 2021.

The American Vaping Association is a nonprofit organization that advocates for fair and sensible regulation of vapor products, otherwise known as electronic cigarettes, with the goal of maximizing the number of adult smokers who use these products to quit smoking. The AVA was founded by Gregory Conley, a consumer and industry advocate with a long track record of advocating for vapor products dating back to 2010.