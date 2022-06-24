Cereal-Flavored Popcorn

General Mills has introduced a nostalgic snack that combines two of the most beloved cereal brands with a popular snack form: popcorn. The snack will be available in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs flavors. The ready-to-eat popcorn features fluffy pieces of popcorn coated with “cinnadust” or a cocoa glaze for a combination of sweet and salty. The Individually packaged 2.25-ounce format is ideal for the on-the-go customer. The snack has a suggested retail price of $1.99.

