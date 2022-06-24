Juul Responds to FDA Decision

The company believes that it has provided enough toxicological information to meet the standards of the FDA.

In a recent statement released by Juul Labs, Chief Regulatory Officer Joe Murillo noted that the company respectfully disagrees with the FDA’s findings and decision to remove Juul products from the U.S. market. The company believes that is has provided sufficient information and data based on research to address the issues that were raised by the FDA.

Murillo also noted that the company is of the opinion that it appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of Juul products in its applications to the FDA that were submitted over two years ago, which included comparisons to combustable cigarettes and other vapor products. Juul Labs has stated that this data meets the statutory standard of being “appropriate for the protection of the public health.”

The company intends to seek a stay and is exploring all options under the FDA’s regulations and the law, including appealing the decision and engaging with its regulator.

Murillo emphasized that the company remains committed to doing everything in its power to serve the millions of adult smokers who have used Juul products to transition away from combustable cigarettes.