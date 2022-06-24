Pilot Expands on Alternative Fuel Initiatives

Pilot Co. has announced that it will be furthering its current initiatives in the alternative fuels space through a partnership with VoltaGrid. Through the partnership, Pilot will add a new compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen delivery platform to develop a low-carbon fuels network that contributes to reduced emissions and decarbonization for third-party customers in industries like water disposal, dual-fuel applications, water heating operations and natural disaster response.

Pilot’s recent investment in a large-scale fleet of CNG and hydrogen trailers and in VoltaGrid’s low-carbon oilfield and mining services business is estimated to bring a 350,000 gallon equivalent of low carbon fuel to the market daily. This partnership will advance VoltaGrid’s power generation venture for electric completions and look at further growth through the joint development of large-scale low-carbon fuel terminals in 2022 and early 2023.

VoltaGrid and Pilot Co. will provide customers the following abilities:

Increase resources and streamline operations through seamless transitions between field gas and CNG supply for electric power generation without having to manage multiple suppliers

Access a reliable network of CNG, renewable natural gas, diesel and hydrogen fuel supply paired with VoltaGrid’s turnkey power generation package

Access Pilot’s broad infrastructure base to efficiently supply low carbon fuels for grid reinforcement projects

Pilot hired industry veteran Joshua Edge, with more than 20 years of experience in fuel distribution and terminal management, to lead the expansion.

“Pilot Co. is a leader in fuel supply and distribution in North America, and we are eager to further diversify our business footprint in the alternative fuels space and scale our capabilities to serve the energy, fuel and mobility industries,” said Joshua Edge, Pilot’s senior director of compressed gas operations. “VoltaGrid’s approach to safety, efficiency, cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions aligns with our corporate goals to help customers lower their carbon footprint and benefits our team members, stakeholders and customers.”

VoltaGrid, founded in 2020, is currently executing a significant growth plan across North America with a focus on reducing emissions and operating cost reductions while increasing the reliability of portable power generation. The company continues to foster long-term partnerships with key organizations focused on reducing their carbon footprint and future capital requirements.

“With Pilot’s expansive network and our joint efforts to produce and provide cleaner and more efficient power, we are excited to bring even more resources and value to our customers,” said Nathan Ough, CEO and president of VoltaGrid. “The alternative fuel space is ripe with innovation, and this is just one of many steps both companies are taking in reducing emissions and providing clean energy.”

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J.