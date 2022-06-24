Why Should I Stock Non-Alcoholic Beer at My C-Store?

New flavors and healthier trends are causing consumers to search for non-alcoholic beer offerings.

As healthier trends evolve, so do the food and beverage options on the market. In particular, non-alcoholic beer is growing in popularity, with an increasing number of consumers looking to find these drinks in c-stores.

According to data from Future Market Insights (FMI), the non-alcoholic beer market’s projected size will reach $43.6 billion by 2032, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR.

The report also states that U.S. sales in the non-alcoholic beer market will account for 23.6% of the total market share in 2022.

Based on NielsenIQ Total U.S. Convenience data for the 52 weeks ending Nov. 20, 2021, low- and non-alcoholic beer sales increased by 23%, totaling $31 million.

The upswing in non-alcoholic beer popularity can be contributed to a growing acceptance of the beverage as an alternative to alcoholic drinks while still maintaining the flavor of beer. Consumers are contributing the idea of a lower alcoholic content as a healthier option, and non-alcoholic beer allows the same taste they enjoy while potentially making them feel as though they are not wholly deviating from what they are used to.

Additionally, many beer drinkers enjoy switching between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks or starting with alcoholic beer before moving to non-alcoholic options. Non-alcoholic beer provides another solution for those looking to supplement their beverage selection with a non-alcoholic choice.

New flavors are another draw for non-alcoholic beer consumers. The millennial generation specifically is generally very accepting of different flavors in mixed brews, driving the segment’s popularity.

As beer companies continue to launch new flavors of non-alcoholic beers, retailers should be looking to add these beverages to their shelves, especially as mindful drinking trends emerge.

Long-time beer suppliers Molson Coors and AB InBev have released non-alcohol beer offerings in recent months, joining companies such as Heineken and Anheuser-Busch.

C-store retailers should capitalize on this trend by stocking shelves accordingly.