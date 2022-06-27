C-Stores Access Customizable Subscription Plan Options for Delivery Service

FavTrip and other chains use Vroom Delivery to offer customers deals and promotions that are completely customizable by retailers.

Kansas City, Mo.-based FavTrip and other convenience store chains around the country decided to take advantage of a delivery service that allows customizable subscription plans.

Vroom Delivery is offering these c-store chains the ability to sign customers up for a subscription service that is customizable by the retailers. This new feature allows chains to structure their subscription plans however they want and charge customers on a monthly or annual basis for access to unique promotional offerings.

At FavTrip, for $9.99 per month or $89.99 per year, its customers will get free delivery, discounted donuts, early access to new products and even discounted fuel.

“We like offering new and exciting ways for our customers to save during these uncertain economic times,” said Babir Sultan, president of FavTrip. “Having a subscription model will help us enhance our services and promote loyalty among customers.”

Vroom has designed the feature to give retailers full control of how their deals are structured. In addition to offering free or discounted delivery, retailers can configure the subscription services to include all sorts of different mix-and-match or combo offers, and they can even offer different deals at different sets of stores. Unlike third-party marketplace subscriptions, the subscription fees go straight to the retailers and not to Vroom.

“I’m excited to see how customers respond to the new store subscription feature; I think it provides a flexible path for retailers to reward frequent flyers to their stores, and I’m looking forward to seeing how folks play around with it and tailor the subscriptions to their customers’ unique needs,” said Julian Silerio, lead Vroom developer.