Enmarket Appoints New Vice President of Marketing

Savannah, Ga.-based chain Enmarket has announced that it has named a new vice president of marketing — established marketing executive Jeannie W. Amerson.

Amerson comes to the position from Impact 21, where she led program management for digital customer marketing, category management and food service. Before that, she was a principal consultant for the Kentucky-based company. Previously, she was senior customer marketing and loyalty manager for Circle K of North America and director of consumer engagement with ZipLine (owned by PDI). Her first 20 years in the convenience store industry were with The Jones Co./Flash Foods in Waycross, Ga.

“Enmarket is an early adopter of technology to help us serve and engage with our customers,” said Enmarket President Matt Clements. “Jeannie has the skill set for that as well as a heart for our company culture and purpose to ‘enrich life’ for our team, customers, partners and communities. She brings a national perspective to our marketing strategies, too.”

Amerson has had an active voice in the industry on topics that include loyalty programs, mobile, payment programs and category management. She has successfully developed and launched loyalty and payment programs for multiple retailers throughout her career. Amerson is also a member of the Network of Executive Women.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to focus on continuing to shape the Enmarket brand to meet the needs of our employees and customers,” said Amerson. “I am especially grateful to be surrounded by a strong team and to represent an innovative brand built on excellence and integrity.”

Growing up in southern Georgia, Amerson started her path in business as a teen and never looked back. She went on to obtain her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Marketing/Management from Valdosta State University. Her two sons are regarded as her greatest accomplishment throughout her career.

Enmarket employs more than 1,300 people and operates 129 convenience stores that include 29 Eatery locations in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company also operates 16 restaurants branded as Subway, Larry’s Giant Subs, Baldino’s and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, as well as 24 Marketwash car washes.