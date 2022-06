Goya has added a new line of kids drinks that the whole family can enjoy. Goya Kids Drinks are high in vitamin C, gluten free, fat free and contain zero grams of trans fat. The drink comes in 6.76-ounce juice boxes with eight individual items in each package. Available in convenience and grocery stores, the beverage comes in flavors like Mango Nectar, Apple Juice, Guava Nectar and Passion Fruit with a suggested retail price of $3.69.

Goya Foods

