How to Improve Beer Cave Sales at C-Stores

Improving beer cave sales begins with the basics: make sure customers know you have one. Place signage everywhere they might be thinking about beer.

For example, a sign on the cold vault and mobile beer coolers can alert customers that they can “Save in the Cave” by taking advantage of quantity pricing. Window and at-the-pump signs can also prompt a visit inside the store to explore the cave.

Signage in the salty snack aisles as well as grab-and-go and made-to-order foodservice areas can also direct customers to the cave to purchase beer in bulk for parties and other get-togethers with family and friends. This is an effective strategy all year round, but especially during sports-centric, warm weather picnic, barbecue and holiday seasons.

Make sure customers know where the entrance to the beer cave is located. Signage throughout the store pointing to the beer cave will not only lead them to the entrance but also keep a visit to the beer cave top of mind throughout their shopping trip. The entrance to the beer cave should be clear and prominent.

Inside the beer cave, good lighting should help create an inviting place to browse, make it easy for customers to find the brands they want and perhaps encourage them to discover something new and intriguing to try. Showcase brands that are being promoted with discounts and/or contests, new, limited-time offers and seasonal varieties.

Find out from your customers what locally brewed craft beers they favor and keep them in stock. Give them prominent display space and their own signage so customers can quickly spot them when they enter the beer cave.

Check the cave frequently to ensure that it is always neat and orderly. Customers should have plenty of room to maneuver and check out your inventory.