Convenience and Energy Advisors Announces Launch

Launched as a consulting, advisory and project services firm, Convenience and Energy Advisors (CEA) focuses on thematic sustainable solutions with a fresh take on the convenience and energy industries.

CEA Founder and CEO Peter Rasmussen has over twenty years of experience in the industry. CEA specializes in serving convenience stores, fuel retailers, quick-service restaurants, foodservice retailers and electric vehicle charging destinations as well as institutional investment corporations, private equity and venture capital with interest in the space.

Rasmussen is launching CEA after spending the previous two years at Neon Marketplace, where he led the organization and was a founding member of the convenience, food and energy retail chain from concept to a successful and scalable model that was a true disruptor for the industry. Prior to Neon Marketplace, Rasmussen held multiple positions including several senior level roles over a 17-year career with Wawa, Inc.

“CEA’s goal is to accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth through innovation, which we hope will bring fresh and energizing air into the industry,” said Rasmussen. “Our belief is that a major shift is taking place in the way consumers fuel their vehicles. For retailers, adapting to maximizing the potential of traditional fuels as well as creating a business case and future position as an electric vehicle charging destination can be incredibly challenging. Our proven strategies can help position both branded and unbranded retailers forward on the path to a profitable future with energy retail.”

CEA seeks to bring simplicity and balance to retailers so they can focus on the most effective strategies for their business. Successfully staffing stores along with labor innovation hedges, a fresh food and beverage offer that is right for a brand and complimented with store design, and innovative strategies for a multichannel brand experience are all burning issues facing the industry today, to which CEA has expertise and proven experience in.

“Our consultants’ backgrounds are different from what you see at more traditional advisory firms, and so is their forward approach. While they curate the best data points, they also carry expertise in most enterprise software common to the industry and therefore can go beyond making recommendations but also implement and manage projects, then integrate them seamlessly into an organization’s workflow,” Rasmussen added.

CEA can be found at www.convenienceandenergyadvisors.com and Peter Rasmussen can be reached at [email protected]

