Acumera Acquires Edge Computing Solutions Provider

The company announced the acquisition of Reliant, whose platform will be used for Acumera's network operation, visualization and security services.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions provider Acumera has announced the acquisition of edge computing solutions provider Reliant.

Reliant’s edge computing platform is deployed by global brands to support innovative, future-forward customer experiences from walk-in/walk-out shopping to contactless payments, AI-driven restaurant kitchens and more. Reliant Platform is a hardware and cloud-agnostic solution that centralizes, automates and controls the delivery and management of applications and systems at the network’s edge, bringing data and applications closer to the end user.

The platform converges new and legacy systems into an integrated, scalable solution that provides reliability and resiliency for key workloads.

“Reliant represents an opportunity to invest in and leverage a strong, growing edge computing platform as we continue to expand our technology/services offerings and product portfolio,” said Bill Morrow, CEO of Acumera. “Reliant’s edge computing solutions are a perfect complement to our network operation, visualization and security services. We look forward to partnering with Reliant’s impressive team and leveraging their integrated and scalable solution that converges new and legacy systems.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be part of the Acumera team,” said Richard Newman, cofounder and chief technology officer of Reliant. “The combination of our two businesses makes Acumera the clear leader in edge computing in retail and hospitality, and will enable us to bring the benefits of Reliant Platform to new markets and verticals and continue to drive innovation with our existing clients.”

The transaction was completed with a strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a middle-market private investment firm. The relationship with Peak Rock enables Acumera and Reliant to continue expanding their edge computing technology offerings and customer service capabilities, while also positioning the combined company for accelerated strategic growth.

Acumera is a supplier of network operation, visualization and security services via orchestration of business, networking and security workloads. Acumera secures entire networks, point-of-sale (POS) systems and IoT devices and safeguards data, maximizes uptime, provides device visibility and simplifies compliance for convenience store, healthcare, restaurant, retail, unmanned parking and other businesses.