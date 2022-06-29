Cubby’s Grows Foodservice Footprint

To further expand on its foodservice offerings, the chain announced the acquisition of three Godfather's Pizza locations.

Nebraska-based convenience store chain Cubby’s has announced the acquisition of KT Restaurants Godfather’s Pizza locations in Omaha, Neb.

“KT Restaurants has served the Omaha market faithfully for years,” said De Lone Wilson, president of Cubby’s. “Pat Kelly and his team have done a terrific job and built this into a wonderful company. We are extremely excited to expand our footprint and look forward to welcoming all their employees into our family.”

“This acquisition allows us to continue to grow our foodservice footprint. These three units are strategically located in growth areas that will allow us to expand our reach throughout the Omaha Metro area. We value our partnership with Godfather’s Pizza and are excited about being able to help grow the brand further,” said Mike Wilson, chief operating officer of Cubby’s.

Founded in 1973, Godfather’s Pizza is a family-operated franchise with more than 595 locations in more than 40 states ranging from traditional dine-in restaurants to express outlets — airports, convenience stores and college campuses — and 905 Godfather’s Pizza to go locations.

Headquartered in Omaha, Cubby’s owns and operates 41 convenience stores, supermarkets and quick-serve restaurants throughout Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. Cubby’s stores offer quality products for customers in clean and friendly stores.