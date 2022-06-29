Equipment for Collecting Oil and Grease

Frontline International offers a variety of kitchen equipment that is designed to solve issues related to fats, oils and greases (FOG) caused by grills, rotisseries convection ovens and more. The company offers its Direct Plumb Oven System, which connects directly to ovens and rotisseries, with a hose attachment that plugs into the cooking units to automatically suction out fats and grease from the equipment’s drip pan with no handling, dumping or exposure material required. Waste product is easily sucked through the hose and into the containment caddy, where it can then be wheeled to a used oil containment tank and be disposed of.

Frontline International

www.frontlineii.com