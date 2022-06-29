Sheetz Offers Fourth of July Fuel Discount

Until the end of the holiday travel season, Sheetz will reduce the price per gallon of fuel to $3.99 for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 for E85.

Sheetz has announced that it will be reducing the price of fuel at store locations to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. The offer starts now and will be effective through the Fourth of July travel season.

Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFVs). E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for FFVs, which can also use regular gasoline (E10), E15 or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and -operated convenience store chains with more than 23,500 employees. The company operates over 640 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.