MAPCO Revamps Design and Offerings

The chain announced it will be making several changes and additions to stores in an effort to further its "Store of the Future" motives.

MAPCO announced that it has made steps to deliver its new “Store of the Future” concept to consumers, including revamping its design and offerings in stores. Beginning with the rollout of multiple new technologically advanced features, the updates will help bring the chain to the forefront of c-store innovation.

MAPCO began introducing its enhanced open floor plan with five stores in 2021 — including its rebuilt Nashville, Tenn., flagship location — and seven additional store openings that are planned for 2022, with over a dozen existing stores being rebuilt using the new model.

At new and renovated stores, guests can refresh with a drink from one MAPCO’s new touchscreen fountain machines, with over 20 beverage offerings including ICEE and fresh coffee. These locations also boast new food displays including roller grills, hot and cold grab-n-go options, gondolas of guests’ favorite snacks, commonly needed household items and a beer cave.

The updated interior includes expanded restrooms, with modern large-scale tiles and custom tile backsplashes, as well as bright, welcoming messaging throughout the store to guide guests.

“The MAPCO team is doubling down in 2022 on our commitment to offering our guests a Better Break, where they can refresh and recharge at their pace,” said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. “Our new slate of modernized stores are just the latest examples of how we go above and beyond to deliver the best customer experience, and we cannot wait to have our guests enjoy them.”

As the brand continues to innovate, guests can take advantage of several new tech-forward offerings at select MAPCO locations, including:

The MAPCO Scan App

Grabango Cashierless Checkout

Self-Checkout

Companywide AllPoint ATMs

Amazon Lockers

In addition to the company’s latest innovate offerings, at all MAPCO stores customers can take advantage of MAPCO’s value-driven loyalty program, where new members can receive 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas.

MAPCO works with a team of more than 3,000 dedicated employees at over 300 convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services.