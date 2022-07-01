Love’s Opens Arkansas Travel Stop

The new location will feature 114 truck parking spaces and will bring 115 jobs to Arkansas' Johnson County.

Love’s Travel Stops announced it is bringing 115 new jobs to Johnson County with a new location in Clarksville, Ark. The new travel stop — located off of Interstate 40 — boasts 114 truck parking spaces.

“Opening our 16th location in Arkansas means giving customers better access to clean and safe places while they’re on the road,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “The new Love’s in Clarksville will offer a variety of fresh food, snacks and drinks located directly off the interstate.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet

Bojangles (Opening July 11)

114 truck parking spaces

60 car parking spaces

Four RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Eight showers

CAT scale

Speedco

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Johnson County 4H.

Love’s Travel Stops has more than 590 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and -operated and employs more than 36,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has over 420 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.