Mountain Express Oil Partners with VM Petro

The deal was made to further the company's growth and development plans and to expand VM Petrol in New York.

Mountain Express Oil (MEX) has announced a partnership with petroleum wholesaler and distributor VM Petro, which is owned by Manoj Narang.

For Narang, the win-win partnership was decided after 10 minutes of meeting Turjo Wadud, co-CEO of Mountain Express Oil.

Narang, originally from India, was employed as both CPA and lawyer and moved to New York in 1988. He built a highly successful electronic business from 1999-2004, however his business model changed dramatically as it was in New York’s Manhattan and was affected greatly from the tragic events of September 11 in 2001.

In 1999, he began to purchase gas stations as an investment. This venture turned out to be the impetus for the beginning of the wholesale operation, while a trucking company was also purchased in 2006. Within a short period of time, VM Petro began to generate more than $150 million in annual revenue. By 2022, the company had acquired 18 locations and held an outstanding reputation in Long Island, N.Y.

On the MEX side, the acquisition of VM Petro was strategic, to continue MEX CEOs Lamar Frady and Turjo Wadud’s vision of growth and development in the Northeast. As part of the partnership, Manoj continues to work with MEX on the expansion of VM Petrol in New York.

MEX has noted that the company looks forward to working with Narang and will benefit from his experience.

Founded in 2000 and based in Alpharetta, Ga., Mountain Express Oil currently owns and/or controls more than 200 gas stations and provides fuel to more than 700 stations across the U.S. under several major oil and regional fuel brands. Looking ahead, the company is projected to own/control more than 300 stations, service nearly 800 locations and operate almost 100 convenience stores. With a geographic footprint covering 22 states, MEX has well-established relationships with ExxonMobil, BP, Amoco, Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, Diamond Shamrock, Marathon, Arco, Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips and 76Motiva.