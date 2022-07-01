Naturally Smoked Meat Sticks

Wenzel’s Farm’s naturally smoked snack sticks come in four different flavors and are all gluten free, MSG free and have no artificial flavors, fillers, binders or corn syrup. The flavors include: Jalapeno Cheddar, the original Beef, Teriyaki and Mango Habanero. Each two-ounce variety of Wenzel’s Snack Sticks is made using premium cuts of beef, which are then seasoned and naturally smoked. Wenzel’s uses its family recipe to provide customers with these quality meat snacks.

Wenzel’s Farm

www.wenzelsfarm.com