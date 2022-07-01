Nicaraguan Tobacco Cigars

This summer, Altadis U.S.A. is releasing a new introduction to its Nicaraguan tobacco brand Omar Ortez. The new product — Omar Ortez Connecticuts — is a cigar that delivers a flavor profile that has never been seen in this brand. The cigar features a silky Ecuadorian Connecticut wrapper and a balanced blend of 100% Nicaraguan tobaccos. Just like the highly rated Omar Ortez Originals and Omar Ortez Maduros, the Omar Ortez Connecticuts are available in both 20-count and 60-count boxes. The available sizes are:

Five- by 54-inch Robusto, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $7.30

Six- by 54-inch Toro with an SRP of $8

Six- by 60-inch Magnum with an SRP of $8.95

