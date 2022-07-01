Parker’s Holds High Regard from Consumers

The chain was recently voted the No. 3 Best Gas Station Brand in the U.S. by USA Today readers.

Parker’s was recently voted the No. 3 Best Gas Station Brand in the U.S. in the 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest conducted by USA Today. The contest took place over a four-week public voting timeline.

Parker’s was previously voted the No. 6 Best Gas Station Brand in 2021 and the No. 8 Best Gas Station Brand in 2020. Other top brands honored in 2022 include Kwik Trip, Hy-Vee, Rutter’s, Maverik and QuickChek.

“We’re deeply honored to be recognized for the third time by USA Today readers as one of the nation’s top convenience store companies,” said Parker’s Founder and CEO Greg Parker. “This recognition is truly a testament to the hard work of our team members and to the incredible loyalty of our customers.”

The contest began in June 2022 with 20 convenience store brands curated by 10Best editors and national travel experts. The finalists were chosen for their ability to exceed the expectations of today’s convenience store customers, who are looking for more than just fuel. Customers also value hot meal offerings, fresh coffee, clean restrooms, impressive snack selections and exceptional customer service. Members of the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite brand, narrowing the list to the top 10 convenience store companies in the country.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s has grown to become an award-winning company with a robust Parker’s Rewards loyalty program, which includes more than 300,000 members and has saved customers more than $15 million to date. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily. Parker’s Kitchen, the popular food-centric brand under the Parker’s umbrella, serves hand-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders as well as made-from-scratch mac ‘n’ cheese, a breakfast bar and daily specials.