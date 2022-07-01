TravelCenters of America Relaunches Annual Campaign

TravelCenters of America has announced that it will again be launching its annual Round Up campaign, which supports the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund (SCF).

From July 1 until the end of August, guests at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, with the difference being donated directly to SCF to help support truck drivers in need of assistance because injury or illness has taken them off the road within the last year.

“Providing support for the hardworking men and women who keep our country moving has always been a top priority for everyone at TA,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of TA. “While TA can provide truckers with everything they need when they are on the road, it is the amazing team at SCF that helps them when they are sidelined and cannot be on the road.”

TA has been supporting SCF since 2010, raising more than $3 million dollars through campaigns and initiatives, including the Round Up campaign, which is now in its third year. Funds raised by SCF help professional drivers who find themselves in need of assistance while out of work due to a medical issue. In addition, SCF offers several other benefits for the driver community, including tobacco cessation programs, health and wellness guidance and free vaccines.

“We are so grateful for the longstanding relationship with the team at TravelCenters of America and for all the support they have given us over the past 12 years,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy at SCF. “Drivers both at home and on the road need our support and the support of our amazing partners and sponsors.”

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, TA has more than 18,000 team members and serves guests at 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests.