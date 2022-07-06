Buc-ee’s Opens First Tennessee Location

The new store — located in Crossville, Tenn. — will bring in 175 new, full-time jobs.

Buc-ee’s has expanded its footprint to Tennessee with a new store in Crossville, Tenn., reported the Crossville Chronicle.

The new location boasts 53,400 square feet and over 120 fueling positions. Among the hundreds in attendance at the opening ceremony of the store was Cumberland County mayor Allen Foster, who described the new store as a “travel oasis.”

“I couldn’t do this without the incredible people I have that work with me,” Buc-ee’s founder Arch Aplin III told the Crossville Chronicle.

With the Crossville location being the chain’s 50th store nationwide, the chain is cementing itself as a leading c-store in the south since its inception in 1982. Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee’s operates throughout Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and now Tennessee.

Buc-ee’s is known for its products and services such as Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, jerky, pastries and “Beaver Nuggets.”

“I hope you get in, I hope you get the experience of the love that we want to bring to the community, I hope y’all love what we do — we love what we do,” said Aplin. “My commitment to you is that every day will be like today. It’s not just opening day. This is how we operate; every day will be like today.”

Along with the economic impact that the store will have on Cumberland County, the store will also bring in 175 new, full-time jobs, with pay ranging from $16-$20 per hour. Employees will also be offered three weeks of paid vacation and a 6% matching 401k.

Aplin also noted that Buc-ee’s commitment to the community is to hire locally and to “be the upper-echelon of quality jobs and pay scale.”