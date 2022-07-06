Pre-Sweetened Peach and Watermelon Teas

Red Diamond Coffee and Tea has expanded its Simple Sweet Tea line with new flavors of Peach and Watermelon. Both new flavors are pre-sweetened and simple-to-brew, and contain refreshing summertime flavors for consumers. The Peach and Watermelon Simple Sweet Teas contain a combination of pure cane sugar, premium Red Diamond Tea and a distinct watermelon or peach flavor. Packaged in a filter bag with pre-mixed sugar, Simple Sweet Tea eliminates the need to measure sugar, train wait staff on sugar-to-tea ratios and stir un-dissolved sugar in the urn. The beverages are packaged in 16-count cases with 1.5 gallon brewing instructions.

Red Diamond

www.reddiamond.com