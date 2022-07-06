USA Today Announces Results of Reader-Chosen Best Gas Station Brands

With Kwik Trip coming in at the top slot, the initial nominations were made by a panel of experts and then voted on by USA Today Readers.

USA Today has announced the winners of its 10Best gas station brand competition, where readers voted Kwik Trip as their favorite brand in the country.

The following list shows how both c-store customers and USA Today readers ranked the top c-store chains in the nation.

Kwik Trip

Wisconsin-based and family-owned, Kwik Trip operates more than 600 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. In-store bakeries make more than two dozen different items each day, and all milk sold gets bottled within 24 hours of reaching the Kwik Trip dairy.

Hy-Vee

An employee-owned company, Hy-Vee prides itself on excellent customer service; the company slogan is “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle.” Customers will find these aisles in eight states throughout the Midwest. While the company began as a general store in 1930, it has expanded to offer adjacent c-stores and gas stations as well.

Parker’s

Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s operates 71 stores across Georgia and South Carolina. The company has become a favorite convenience store in the south for its Parker’s Kitchen food lineup, which includes southern favorites like fried chicken, fresh-baked biscuits and sweet tea.

Rutter’s

Rutter’s began as a dairy farm in 1921 in York, Pa. The second generation of the Rutter family founded the c-store brand, and the third and fourth generations continue to manage it. The food menu ranks among the most extensive for any gas station, with options ranging from burgers and sandwiches to pizza and tacos to fried rice bowls and fried seafood platters.

Maverik

Maverik is a bit like an outdoor adventure store disguised as a gas station. Based in Utah, the company operates nearly 400 locations in 12 Western states, all known for their top-notch food and outdoor equipment.

QuickChek

QuickChek got its start as a dairy farm and has since grown into a c-store and gas station chain known for its made-to-order sandwich counters. Customers will find more than 150 QuickChek stores across New York and New Jersey, each serving fresh food and locally roasted coffee.

Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores are truck stops open 24 hours, where truck drivers and motorists can purchase gasoline and other fuel supplies, visit a variety of different restaurants and buy snacks and travel-related items. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla., Love’s has more than 550 locations throughout the U.S.

Sheetz

Sheetz stores can be found in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina. The chain is both a gas station and a made-to-order sandwich shop. The menu is available 24/7, with options like subs, sandwiches, salads, wraps and smoothies.

RaceTrac

Operating across the southeastern U.S. since 1934, RaceTrac’s stores are always open with friendly service and competitive, affordable gas prices. Its “Whatever Gets You Going” commitment offers endless options and high-quality ingredient foods, from breakfast sandwiches to pizza to Roller Grill hot dogs and Swirl Whirl ice creams and yogurts.

TravelCenters of America

Celebrating its 50th year of operations in 2022, TravelCenters of America spans North America, with 276 full-service locations in 44 states. Each site offers a variety of services, including gas and diesel fuel, full-service and fast-food restaurants and travel stores stocked with groceries and snacks, electronics, clothing and Grab ‘N Go foods.

This list was curated by a panel of experts that picked the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were selected by popular vote.