Yesway Continues Expansion With New Texas Allsup’s Stores

Increasing Yesway's store count to 406, the three new stores will be located in Breckenridge, Canyon and Robert Lee, Texas.



Yesway has announced the opening of three new Allsup’s stores in Texas, which are located in Breckenridge, Canyon and Robert Lee, Texas. To date, Yesway now operates 406 stores throughout Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

The latest new-to-market stores each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space and have 24 fueling positions, with high-speed diesel fueling lanes also available at the Breckenridge and Canyon locations. These represent the latest of the new large-format stores Yesway has developed and is bringing to market.

All stores are open 24 hours per day and customers visiting these new stores will find world-famous Allsup’s burritos, a full array of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks, a new trucker/automotive section, high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk and eggs and a beer cave. Additionally, the stores will include Western Union service, ATM availability and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering more than 30 digital currencies.

“Our loyal customers in Texas have shared with us how excited they are that our new, large-format stores have come to their communities,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “The velocity at which our team has been working to bring these new stores to market is truly inspiring.”

These new stores follow the previously announced openings of numerous new Allsup’s locations throughout Texas and New Mexico.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making.