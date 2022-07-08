Coca-Cola Beverage Dispenser

Coca-Cola has debuted its new Freestyle 8100, which is a back-of-house beverage dispenser developed specifically for the crew-serve occasion. The new dispenser’s advanced technology streamlines drink pouring for foodservice crews, helping to reduce drive-through wait times for diners. The dispenser features optional POS integration, enabling the Freestyle dispenser to automatically queue a guest’s total beverage order once it is keyed into the POS system without manual drink selection by a crew member. It also features a sleek design with a 24-inch tough screen, and utilizes Coca-Cola’s SmartPour technology.

