Cumberland Farms Implements Hand Protectors

In an effort to enhance customer safety, Cumberland Farms has announced the introduction of anti-static hand protectors developed by GripHero to all of its 550 northeast locations.

Award winning GripHero hand protectors are anti-static, biodegradable and designed for use around fuel — and are now available at every fuel pump at every Cumberland Farms store in New England and New York.

“We are pleased to offer this innovative new solution at Cumberland Farms as an enhancement to our guest experience that offers protection while fueling at our stores,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “In addition to providing protection from getting fuel on hands, GripHero adds another layer of protection from other germs found on pin pads, fuel grade selectors and fuel nozzles.”

“At GripHero, we are delighted to partner with Cumberland Farms and EG Group, a wonderful brand that everyone knows for its high-quality products and exceptional customer experience,” said Oliver Yeo, founder and CEO of GripHero. “By standardizing the GripHero solution across their complete network, it’s a highly visible demonstration of care, with customers knowing they can maintain clean hands at the pumps at every Cumberland Farms store.”

Cumberland Farms is part of EG America which operates over 1,700 convenience and gas stores in 31 states in the U.S. Other banners include Certified Oil, Fastrac, KwikShop, Loaf n’ Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

Founded in 2001 by the Issa Family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading gas forecourt retail convenience operator which has established partnerships with global brands. The business currently employs about 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,200 sites across the UK&I, Europe, U.S. and Australia.