Fuel City Adds Chester’s Chicken

The travel center chain announced the opening of Chester's Chicken in its Fort Worth, Texas location.

Fuel City has announced the opening of a Chester’s Chicken in its Haltom City location in the Dallas Fort-Worth region. The new store opened on June 30, and is located at 1715 Haltom Road.

With seven travel center locations in Texas, Fuel City is a fast growing chain that is known for its world-famous tacos.

“We’re excited to partner with the superior fried chicken experts at Chester’s Chicken,” said Joseph Bickham, Fuel City president. “Fusing high quality food with fast, friendly service is what Fuel City does best. We see Chester’s as a strategic partner and look forward to our first grand opening together in Haltom City.”

Chester’s offers high quality, great-tasting fresh fried chicken, honey butter biscuits, savory sides, award-winning dipping sauces and desserts with store locations in supermarkets, truck stops, fuel stations and convenience stores like Fuel City.

Chester’s has close to 70 locations throughout Texas and sees big growth potential in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company has opened over 60 stores across the county this year.

“Texas has an extra big appetite for fried chicken, and we’re excited to bring the juiciest, crunchiest chicken on the planet back to Fort Worth,” said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “Fuel City is the perfect partner to help us relaunch into this market — we’re all about having fun, and they create a fun experience for all who stop in. Customers won’t just find the best tacos in Texas at the Fuel City in Haltom City, but now the best fried chicken too.”

In addition to bone-in friend chicken and chicken sandwiches, Chester’s also boasts the biggest tenders out of any chicken chain. Chester’s frequently introduces limited-time offerings, and recently launched the Honey Stung Chicken Sandwich and Honey Stung Chicken Bites nationwide to add sweet heat to its summer menu.

Fuel City is a family owned and operated business that was founded in 1995 by John Benda, opening his first location near downtown Dallas. Coined “Texas in a nutshell,” the company is run by Joseph Bickham and his experienced management team.