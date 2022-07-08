Parmesan Garlic and Chili Lime Popcorn Flavors

Hershey has announced the launch its new sub-line of Skinny Pop, SkinnyPop Extra. The product will feature two new flavors: Creamy Parmesan Garlic and Spicy Chili Lime. Like all Skinny Pop products, it is non-GMO, gluten-free and has no artificial ingredients. The popcorn is also made with real and simple ingredients, featuring even bigger flavors than the original line of Skinny Pop. The new snack makes for a healthier afternoon or late-night snack, and does not compromise on taste.

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com