Barbecue and Chili Roasted Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios No Shells has received acclaim for its two No Shells flavors, BBQ and Chili Roasted. Containing six grams of protein per serving, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ are exploding with hickory-smoked flavor and dashed with garlic, paprika and salt, giving the snack a sweet and smoky flavor. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted are bursting with big, bold flavors of red pepper, garlic and vinegar. The flavors were both selected as Good Housekeeping 2022 Healthy Snack Awards winners. The pistachios are available in stores nationwide, as well as online.

The Wonderful Co.

www.wonderful.com