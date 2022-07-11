CITGO Works to Repair Homes in Houston

Through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Houston, the company is participating in the "40 Roofs for 40 Years" initiative to repair the homes of those in need.

CITGO Petroleum announced that it will be helping to ensure safer and more resilient homes for low-income elderly, U.S. military veterans and working families in need through a partnership with Rebuilding Together Houston. The initiative is known as “40 Roofs for 40 Years.”

CITGO volunteers put the finishing touches on repairs to the home of Ms. Shellie Williams in Houston’s historic Sunnyside neighborhood. Through donations by CITGO and GAF, Rebuilding Together provided a new roof for Williams’ home.

CITGO has partnered with Rebuilding Together on numerous community disaster recovery and resilience projects in recent years, including plumbing repairs for at-risk seniors and military veterans following the 2021 winter storm emergency and renovations to more than 186 homes following Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The volunteer event comes as the region enters the 2022 hurricane season. Each year, CITGO supports numerous community organizations that help communities prepare and provide immediate and long-term disaster relief. CITGO awarded community resilience grants to organizations in Houston; Lake Charles, La.; Corpus Christi, Texas; and the Lemont, Ill., areas, including the United Way, Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program and the Gulf of Mexico Alliance.

“As we prepare for another hurricane season in the Gulf, it’s a privilege to stand alongside our neighbors in creating stronger, more resilient communities,” said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá.

Headquartered in Houston, CITGO Petroleum Corp. operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, Lemont and Corpus Christi and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO is one of the most complex independent refiners in the U.S.