Nebraska Governor to Attend ACE Conference

At its 35th annual conference in Omaha, Neb., the American Coalition for Ethanol will welcome Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts as a keynote speaker.

Gov. Ricketts will kick off the general session on Thursday, Aug. 11, welcoming attendees and providing an update on how Nebraska is advancing ethanol in the marketplace. The organization’s upcoming event takes place August 10-12 at the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District.

“For decades, ethanol has helped grow Nebraska and communities across the Heartland,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, reduces toxic emissions and creates opportunities for American farm families. We look forward to hosting the 35th annual conference of the American Coalition for Ethanol in Omaha this year.”

“We’re thrilled Governor Ricketts can join us again as we gather together to discuss pressing industry issues,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO. “Nebraska’s biofuel industry has been strengthened under the governor’s leadership, and we look forward to hearing an update on Nebraska legislation and programs to advance ethanol in the marketplace, as well as his perspective on a number of trade and policy issues impacting the industry.”

The 2022 ACE conference general session will follow Gov. Ricketts’ welcome with an update from ACE leadership. Jennings will be joined by Ron Lamberty, ACE chief marketing officer, and Dave Sovereign, ACE board president representing Golden Grain Energy’s plant in Mason City, Iowa, in discussing ACE’s strategy for accelerating ethanol demand and positioning members for future success around carbon.

ACE is a coalition that is powered by people who have built an innovative industry that sustainably delivers clean fuel and valuable food for a growing world. These farmers, ranchers, Main Street businesses, scientists, investors and renewable fuel producers work together to inform consumers and elected officials that ethanol delivers a great deal of human good.