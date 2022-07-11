Ready-to-Drink Sparkling Energy Beverage

Optimum Nutrition AMIN.O. Energy Sparkling ready-to-drink beverage is a refreshing combination of naturally sourced caffeine from coffee beans and tea leaf extract, amino acids and electrolytes. The low-calorie beverage delivers energy and hydration with zero sugar and no artificial colors. One can of AMIN.O. Energy Sparkling delivers about the same amount of caffeine as an eight-ounce cup of coffee (100 grams), amino acids, water and electrolytes that help keep the body hydrated. Flavors for the beverage include Blueberry Lemonade, Mango Pineapple Limeade, Juicy Strawberry, Orange Blast and more.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition

