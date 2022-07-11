Wawa Offers Customers the Chance to Win Exclusive NFTs

Wawa has announced that it will be giving customers the chance to win unique digital collectable artwork NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for the chain’s new 2022 Hoagiefest sweepstakes.

The campaign will make Wawa history by putting iconic Hoagiefest graphics and Wawa products into the virtual world for the first time ever. The NFTs will be released through a customer sweepstakes featuring 12 unique animated NFTs and thousands of generative NFTs inspired by past and present Hoagiefest artwork.

Wawa’s NFTs

NFTs are digital assets with unique identification codes and metadata that make each totally unique and distinguishable from each other. These collectable assets are each one-of-a-kind and can represent real-world objects like art, music, videos and more.

The Wawa Hoagiefest NFT collection is based on the designs and visual elements of past and present Hoagiefest commercial illustrations. These illustrations were then used to create a series of more than 5,000 unique collectible Hoagiefest NFTs, including 12 rare animated NFTs and 5,000 generative NFTs that include a variety of characters, backgrounds, hoagies and accessories.

“Our Hoagiefest campaign has always been filled with fun visuals over the years — from our hoagie wrappers to our commercials to our Associates’ t-shirts in store,” said Todd Miller, senior director of brand strategy and experience for Wawa. “Today, we are thrilled to bring a brand new way to Hoagiefest through NFTs. This entirely new digital dimension of Hoagiefest 2022 is inspired by some of our most iconic artwork over the years that customers have come to know and love. We hope these one-of-a-kind collectables give customers a chance to own their own part of Hoagiefest history.”

Wawa Hoagiefest NFT Sweepstakes

From now until July 24, participants can enter the Wawa Hoagiefest NFT sweepstakes by visiting Wawa’s website and submitting their contact information. In total, Wawa plans to create and give away more than 5,000 NFTs, along with dozens of real-world prizes and surprises for a select group of winners.

Winners will receive a combination of NFT and real-world prizes such as:

One rare animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork and a Hoagiefest social swag pack will go to 11 prize winners.

One prize winner will receive one rare animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns co-branded with Reese’s, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, a Hoagiefest social swag pack and a Reeses’s swag pack.

One generative NFT, an NFT t-shirt and a Hoagiefest social swag pack will go to 50 prize winners.

One generative NFT will be won by 3,950 prize winners.

Wawa Hoagies & Hoagiefest

Wawa offers hoagies for every appetite, as they are built fresh-to-order and fully customizable at Wawa’s famous touch-screen ordering. Wawa hoagies are available in Junior, Shorti and Classic sizes, all of which are featured in this year’s Hoagiefest.

Wawa’s Hoagiefest was introduced in the summer of 2008. It has since grown to become an annual, multi-week celebration. This year, Hoagiefest runs from June 20 to July 31 and includes $5 Shortis and $6 Classic Hoagies.