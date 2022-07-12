Brewer Oil Co. Adds TapouT Performance Drinks

New Mexico-based Brewer Oil Co. announced that it will be selling all four flavors of TapouT Performance Drinks, a beverage line owned by portfolio company Splash Beverage Group.

Brewer Oil Co., headquartered in Albuquerque, N.M., was founded in 1958 with an initial service station in Artesia, N.M. Brewer Oil continues to serve wholesale and retail customers with not only automotive services, but with retail convenience stores throughout New Mexico from Albuquerque to Espanola, Las Cruces to Capital and Roswell to Loving.

“Our product availability continues to grow with this latest retail expansion news,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s chairman and CEO. “Our growth strategy has always involved targeting the large, national distributors, regional grocers and retail outlets. This is very much aligned with that strategy. It’s also more evidence of the strength of our new distribution relationship with Kalil Bottling Co. who has done an amazing job in Arizona and who ultimately made this retail authorization happen. Brewer Oil has a top convenience store chain in New Mexico with strong reputation for fresh and ready to eat food with a broad beverage selection.”

Splash Beverage Group owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink.

Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.