Yesway to Participate in Fundraising Event for Hometown Heroes

Yesway is set to participate in the annual 24/7 Day, which is an initiative that aims to celebrate hometown heroes.

Held on July 24, 24/7 Day recognizes first responders, medical and emergency professionals and Red Cross volunteers who work to serve their communities around the clock. The annual event, hosted by the NACS Foundation, helps raise awareness and donations for the urgent humanitarian needs of the Red Cross and spotlights the convenience store industry’s important role in supporting hometown heroes.

Yesway is supporting this year’s 24/7 Day at its Yesway and Allsup’s store locations by offering a free, any size dispensed beverage and a Core 30.4-ounce water for $1 to police, fire, EMTs, doctors, nurses, health practitioners, Red Cross volunteers and 911 professionals in uniform or with a badge on July 24.

Yesway is also encouraging community members to take part in this day by sharing real stories and appreciation for hometown heroes on social media using the hashtag #WeHeartHeroes.

“At Yesway, we believe that we have a duty to support the communities we serve,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “We are proud to join with the NACS Foundation and our c-store industry colleagues to celebrate 24/7 Day. We are grateful for all of those who work tirelessly to make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens and communities every day. Every community has its share of these true difference makers, and we want to acknowledge and support them and the terrific work they are doing. On behalf of everyone at Yesway and Allsup’s, we would like to thank our hometown heroes on 24/7 Day 2022.”

People are impacted by emergencies every day, including the communities that Yesway and Allsup’s serve.

“Each day, families rely on community heroes for support during disasters and other crises,” said Don Herring, chief development officer for the American Red Cross. “That’s why we are grateful for this partnership to help ensure people don’t face emergencies alone. We hope others will join us on 24/7 Day, along with the NACS Foundation, to support this work and to thank our local heroes who help when it’s needed most.”

“The NACS Foundation is proud to partner with Yesway/Allsup’s to support the American Red Cross, its volunteers and the first responders who support our communities every day,” said Stephanie Sikorski, executive director of the NACS Foundation. “Convenience stores are the first supporters to first responders, serving as the only locations that remain open in a crisis to ensure fuel, food and other necessities are available for emergency workers and customers as they return to normalcy. That’s why the NACS Foundation honors first responders and is committed to amplifying our industry’s reach and impact of its charitable efforts in the communities they serve, 24/7.”

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform that acquires, transforms and enhances portfolios of convenience stores by leveraging expertise in real estate and technology, and by implementing data-driven decision making.