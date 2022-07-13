Naturally Smoked Beef Jerky

Wenzel’s Farm’s Beef Jerky are tasty cuts that are naturally smoked, gluten free and contain no artificial flavors, colors, nitrates or MSG. The three-ounce snacks come in five flavors, and the 10-ounce option comes in three different flavors. Each three-ounce snack contains 10 grams of protein per serving and is only 90 calories. The jerky includes flavors such as Original, Teriyaki, Sweet & Spicy, Smoked BBQ and Peppered. Each pack of Wenzel’s Beef Jerky is hand-crafted and ensured to make customers come back for a second bag.

Wenzel’s Farm

www.wenzelsfarm.com