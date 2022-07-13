Parkland USA Looks to Develop Careers

The chain partnered with Ready Training Online to provide training and content services to retail locations nationwide.

Parkland USA has partnered with Ready Training Online (RTO) to kick off the chain’s career development initiative. RTO will work with the company to provide training content and services to Parkland’s retail locations throughout the U.S. via its learning and management system, trainingGrid.

Founded in 2005, RTO is a full-service training provider specializing in online training solutions. RTO’s extensive convenience store-focused content library is comprised of short, engaging, performance-based training modules developed in RTO’s in-house production facility.

“We’re committed to our employees’ success and believe that proper training is essential to both their growth and our company’s success,” said Jeff Bush, vice president of business development at Parkland USA. “Offering training developed specifically for both newly created and existing roles demonstrates our investment in the career development of employees at every level, providing more opportunities for them to advance and establish long and successful careers in the convenience store industry.”

“Using RTO’s career development learning paths known as Gears to Your Career, Parkland is now able to provide their employees with a clear avenue to growth and development within the company,” said Jeff Kahler, president and CEO, RTO.

Parkland USA is a subsidiary of Parkland, a global operator and consolidator of convenience retail and fuel marketing businesses. Parkland USA has 3,000 employees throughout the U.S. and is focused around growing organically, realizing a supply advantage, acquiring prudently and integrating successfully.